Bully Ray Takes Issue With John Cena/R-Truth Table Spot At WWE Backlash 2025 Presser

Following WWE Backlash last weekend, John Cena interrupted Paul "Triple H" Levesque and took over the post-show press conference. This led to R-Truth confronting and accidentally insulting his wrestling hero, and in front of a room full of reporters and everyone watching at home, Cena retaliated by putting Truth through a table with an Attitude Adjustment.

Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray revealed that he wasn't a big fan of the segment. Part of the problem was that the impact didn't seem all that impactful, and Bully played the audio from their interaction as proof.

"Sounded like somebody knocked over an ashtray," Bully said.

While Bully's co-host Nic Nemeth compared Cena's tone to his time on the reality series "Total Divas," Bully has even deeper issues with the storyline. The former WWE and ECW star felt that the confrontation between Cena and Truth felt "anticlimactic," and he would've saved the encounter for a different time and place. Alternatively, there were ways WWE and the performers could've added more emotion to the segment, with Bully suggesting that Cena should've told Truth that he never liked him.

"I didn't feel bad for Ron Killings afterwards," Bully said. "What John did, I've seen so many times. I want some emotion. I want to feel so bad for Ron Killings in that moment that I want to punch John Cena in the face."

Though not yet confirmed by WWE, rumors emerged on the morning of Backlash indicating that Truth will challenge Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24. If the match takes place, it will be the first time Truth has challenged for a world title in a televised match since 2011, when he lost to Cena at WWE Capitol Punishment.

