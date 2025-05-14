AEW's Thunder Rosa & Hologram Celebrate Mexican Heritage Night With Chicago Cubs

Tonight's episode of "AEW Dynamite" is set to take place in Chicago, Illinois, and some of the company's talent have been making the promotional rounds in the city to advertise the show. Last night, Thunder Rosa and Hologram sat down to watch the Chicago Cubs and celebrate Mexican Heritage Night at Wrigley Field.

Along with their own merchandise, the wrestlers were sporting special edition Mexican Heritage Night Cubs jerseys. The baseball team defeated the Miami Marlins in yesterday's game, scoring three runs in the ninth inning to put them over the top. The Cubs are currently in first place in the NL Central division.

AEW is presenting its annual Beach Break event tonight, and the company has some exciting matches planned. Jon Moxley will defend his AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe inside of a steel cage, while Toni Storm participates in another Title Eliminator four-way. The two Men's Owen Hart Cup finalists, "Hangman" Adam Page and Will Ospreay, will also team up to face Konosuke Takeshita and Josh Alexander of The Don Callis Family, and former WWE star Zach Gowen returns to the ring for a match against Ricochet.

Ahead of tonight's show, AEW announced that they'll be returning to Chicago in July with a six-date residency at the Aragon Ballroom. It'll serve as the promotion's second ever residency following last summer's run of "AEW Collision" tapings in Arlington, Texas. Then, just over a month after wrapping up their Chicago shows, AEW will establish another residency at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, from August 27 to September 11.