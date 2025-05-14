WWE Legend Reportedly Guest Coaching At Performance Center

A former two-time WWE Women's Champion is reportedly working at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida this week. According to Fightful Select, the legendary Jazz is working as a guest coach with talent at the PC.

Jazz retired from in-ring competition in 2021, but has helped out in NWA and TNA in recent years. She has competed in two matches in 2025 so far, the first being a TNA number one contender's battle royal that was ultimately won by Savannah Evans. She also competed in a six-person mixed tag match alongside her husband Rodney Mack and Moonshine Mantell against Hilda La Muneca, Jon Omari, and Sodapop in Texas in April. Jazz also competed in AEW in August 2019 in the Casino Battle Royal at All Out.

She hasn't appeared in WWE since a brief return in 2006, where she competed mostly at ECW house shows, where she would attack the likes of Kelly Kelly and Francine. Unlike Kelly, Michelle McCool, Trish Stratus, and others, Jazz hasn't made a surprise appearance in the Women's Royal Rumble since its inception in 2018.

In addition to her two runs with the WWE Women's Championship, Jazz also held the NWA Women's World Championship, which she quickly captured after starting in the promotion. She held the gold for 948 days, but unfortunately had to vacate the title in 2019 due to medical and personal reasons.