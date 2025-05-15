WWE Star Rhea Ripley Goes Off On Fans Who Falsely Claim To Support Female Wrestlers

WWE's women's revolution grew thanks to the power of the fans, but some of those same fans have been critical of the women stars, a hypocrisy that Rhea Ripley has called out and addressed head-on with her recent comments.

Ripley vented her frustration regarding women's wrestling fans who have targeted her and other women wrestlers with tasteless comments, accusing them of hindering the growth of women's wrestling. In her post on X, the Australian star highlighted the various malicious comments that women wrestlers often face from fans who claim to support them.

"Women's wrestling fan - "women deserve better" (Same breath) – "she's sleeping with her boss that's why she's where she is" - "She should retire" - "She doesn't deserve it" – "She's handed everything and never worked for anything" – "I hope she gets injured" YOU guys are the real reason it's so difficult to be taken seriously as a women's wrestler. If YOU put as much effort into your own miserable lives as you put into degrading successful women, then maybe you would accomplish something yourself," said the WWE star.

Various current and former wrestlers have hit out at the way fans treat women's wrestlers, be it stalking them in public, sending mail to their homes — which Ripley called out previously – and even receiving death threats from them.

Former WWE Champion Big E recently spoke about the double standards women wrestlers face, as they are often questioned about retirement in their 30s, while male stars continue to feature prominently into their late 40s.