AEW's Will Ospreay Says He's Never Wrestled One Top NJPW Star, Mentions Forbidden Door

AEW star Will Ospreay has teased a potential match with a veteran NJPW wrestler, hinting that it could take place at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Ospreay recently spoke to "YoJoshMartinez," where he was asked about a wrestler from Japan that he is eager to wrestle whom he hasn't faced before. Ospreay talked about never having had the opportunity to wrestle current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Hirooki Goto, stating that the Japanese star could be a great opponent for him.

"Strangely, the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion right now, Goto. We never wrestled one another. Forbidden Door is coming up, so..." he said.

Ospreay and Goto, despite being in NJPW at the same time, have never faced each other in a singles match, but have been involved in numerous tag and multi-man matches during Ospreay's time in the Japanese promotion. The last time the two stars were in the ring together was back in 2023, when Ospreay, Mark Davis, and Kyle Fletcher got the better of Goto, Tomoaki Honma, and YOSHI-HASHI.

Forbidden Door, the AEW and NJPW co-promoted pay-per-view, could be the perfect venue for Ospreay to face Goto, as it is set to take place in Ospreay's hometown of London, England, in August.

Goto, the current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion — a title which Ospreay held previously — has yet to wrestle a singles match in AEW, with his sole appearance in AEW coming in 2022 on Rampage, where he teamed with YOSHI-HASHI to face The Young Bucks. However, he was a part of the 2022 edition of Forbidden Door as part of The Buy In pre-show. Goto is currently in his first reign as IWGP World Heavyweight Champion after winning it from Zack Sabre Jr. in February.