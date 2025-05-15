Tommy Dreamer Explains Why Everything In WWE Is Just 'Bonus' For CM Punk

CM Punk achieved his goal of being in a WrestleMania main event when he took on Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns on night one of "The Showcase of the Immortals" this year, but now, fans are wondering what's next for Punk. He's involved in a match alongside Sami Zayn at Saturday Night's Main Event where the pair will take on Rollins and Bron Breakker. ECW legend Tommy Dreamer spoke about Punk's position in the company on "Busted Open After Dark" and said he likes "The Second City Saint's" current direction, because he doesn't think Punk needs the world championship.

"Everything from here on in with CM Punk, it's all bonus. It really and truly is and he'll deliver all the time," Dreamer said. "But, now CM Punk, who still has his rivalry with Seth Rollins, Seth Rollins needs that world title. There's this weird alliance happening and I don't trust it."

Dreamer explained he doesn't trust the alliance because WWE keeps repacking the history between the men involved. He said he thinks it will be Zayn to turn on the babyfaces and align himself with Rollins and Paul Heyman's stable, which could leave a return open for Roman Reigns.

"I just have it in my gut and another thing that I keep seeing is Sami's always giving looks and Sami has, if you go back and you watch, Sami has a chair and each week, he's behind the group," he explained. "And it just reminds me of that whole turning of the Shield. It would be [a] shocker, it would be this. But, it's also [that] Seth and Sami have this whole relationship."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open After Dark" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.