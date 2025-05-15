WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff Gets Candid About The IWC

Wrestling fans may best know Eric Bischoff for his previous roles as WCW President and "WWE Raw" General Manager. Nowadays, Bischoff is a member of the WWE Hall of Fame, host of his own podcast, Chief Media Officer of Real American Freestyle, and a professional wrestling critic. Bischoff's latest criticism took aim at the "Internet Wrestling Community," also known as the IWC.

To illustrate his displeasure for the IWC, Bischoff utilized the social media response to his initial teaser video for the Real American Freestyle Wrestling League as an example. In comparison to the approximate 12,000 likes that signified fan approval to the video received at the time, the comments section beneath it included about 1,400 responses, the majority of which seemed negative. Assuming they were all negative, though, Bischoff believes there is still a glaring theme within the IWC.

"That's roughly 10% of the audience making 90% of the noise, and that's what the internet wrestling community is," Bischoff said on "Keepin' It 100." "You can call them snowflakes, you can call them whatever you want to call them, what these are are desperate, low-thinking, low frequency people who probably don't have a lot going on in their lives. But if they can get their dopamine hit on their laptop or on their phone by reaching out and saying outrageous things that people like them, because like attracts like, and you get a big enough pool of low-level, low-thinking, low vibrational players, you get internet wrestling community negativity. That's where it comes from."

Former AEW Women's Champion Saraya recently aimed criticism at the IWC as well, particularly for their unrelenting words following her AEW debut in 2022. In Saraya's case, she suggested that the internet wrestling community to show grace to in-ring talents, especially on minor mistakes.

