Eric Bischoff Meeting With 'Major' Streaming Platform For Real American Freestyle

It's safe to say that Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff's announcement regarding Real American Freestyle Wrestling, an amateur freestyle wrestling promotion, has come with a truckload of skepticism. And among the biggest questions RAFW faces is whether there will be any interest in the promotion being broadcast when it holds its first show on August 30, and what networks/streaming services would have interest.

But according to Eric Bischoff, that won't really be a problem. Speaking with "The Ariel Helwani Show," Bischoff was asked about streaming/TV options for RAFW, and he seemed to be brimming with confidence that a TV/streaming deal was a mere formality.

"Well there's two answers," Bischoff said. "In the short-term, as a matter of fact, as soon as we're done with this, I have a call with a major platform that everybody would know about and recognize. We may end up there, we may not. We are going to end up on a platform on August 30. We're in discussions, I don't even want to call them negotiations...We're in discussions with two different platforms, like I said, one in the next 45 minutes. I'm confident we're going to land a streaming opportunity, and it may be cable broadcast. But time will tell.

"It's...look, it's a challenge in that the exciting thing about creating something new and something nobody has ever done before is if you're successful, it's a major, major accomplishment. The downside is you've got to convince somebody...you've got to convince a network or a platform that your vision is real, and we can execute on it, and we can build on it. But so far, those conversations have gone great. I'm not concerned that we won't have a platform. I'm only concerned with which one will it be, and how it will work for us."

