WWE Legend Announces He'll Be Appearing At May's Saturday Night's Main Event

Next weekend, WWE will take over the city of Tampa, Florida for a string of shows in the Yuengling Center, including Saturday Night's Main Event, set for May 24. So far, two matches are confirmed for the event, and now, so is an appearance from a WWE legend.

"Thanks to God Almighty and a big thank you to the #1 Sports Entertainment Company in The World, WWE! Next Saturday, May 24th I will be attending WWE Saturday Night's Main Event LIVE with my wife Michelle and our 2 sons, Joseph and Jeremiah Chavis!" wrote Tatanka on Instagram alongside a graphic promoting his return. "The #NativeAmerican Dynasty Begins!"

Within WWE, fans may remember Tatanka for his early televised undefeated streak, which included wins over the likes of Rick Martel, The Brooklyn Brawler, Iron Mike Sharpe, and Shawn Michaels (albeit by count-out at WrestleMania 9), or his involvement with Ted DiBiase's Million Dollar Corporation. Following his initial departure in 1996, Tatanka returned to WWE in 2005 for another brief run, with a notable feud against Johnny Nitro and Joey Mercury.

In addition to Tatanka's appearance, WWE Saturday Night's Main Event will feature a WWE World Heavyweight Championship match between Logan Paul and reigning titleholder Jey Uso. The winner will then go on to defend the title against "The Ring General" GUNTHER on "WWE Raw" on June 9. Elsewhere, CM Punk and Sami Zayn will also take on the newly-minted pair of Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. WWE SNME will air on NBC and simulcast on Peacock in the United States.