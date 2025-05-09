Backstage Details On Title Match Reportedly Planned For Next WWE SNME

After Jey Uso dethroned GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 41, Logan Paul was quick to step up as his first challenger on "WWE Raw." After confronting Uso and attacking him after the red brand went off air last Monday, it was expected that a title match between both men would be made for Backlash this Saturday. However, a new report suggests that Uso and Paul won't be locking up just yet.

According to Dave Meltzer in the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," Paul's championship match with Uso is currently slated for the next edition of Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24. John Cena is also expected to defend the Undisputed WWE Title that night, but Meltzer believes that having both champions put their gold on the line seems excessive for a television program, especially when it's rare for the company to feature both belts at Premium Live Events. That said, all plans are dependent on the outcome of Cena's title match against Randy Orton tomorrow night at Backlash.

Meltzer also noted that Saturday Night's Main Event has already sold 9,224 tickets in Tampa, Florida, with the Yuengling Center making 9,762 seats available for the event, with the show expected to sell out. Outside of Uso and Paul's title match and Cena being heavily advertised for the show, no further plans have been revealed for the event later this month.

Since joining WWE in 2022, Paul has been given two other opportunities to capture a world title. He first challenged Roman Reigns three years ago at Crown Jewel for the Undisputed WWE Championship, but just fell short in what was one of the best matches of the night. Then, just last year, Paul failed to defeat Cody Rhodes at King and Queen Of The Ring for the same title.