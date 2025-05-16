Pat McAfee Opens Up About Trading Chops With WWE Star Gunther

At WWE Backlash, broadcaster Pat McAfee and GUNTHER engaged in a battle of chops, with the latter emerging victorious and the former left with a burning red chest, which he later showed off on social media. According to McAfee, though, his initial post didn't quite portray the true physical impact of "The Ring General's" chops.

"I think the angle there kind of doesn't give my shoulder or my arms much credit," McAfee said on "The Pat McAfee Show." "I didn't even think about that obviously as I was piecing it out there. But you see on my arm there's a little something there and obviously up on my [shoulder]. If you want to zoom in a little bit, there's still some bruising. There's still some stuff around the chest a little bit. I didn't shave the chest because I thought the hair maybe could provide a little bit of protection. I'm going to go shirtless against this guy, but maybe the hair will help me out.

"I think GUNTHER knows that he was in a fight. Mad respect to him as well," he continued. "Anybody who steps in there with him, now I think I have a little bit different perspective about what it is."

Prior to facing off with GUNTHER, McAfee toyed with the idea of layering tank tops over his chest to potentially cushion the force of GUNTHER's chops. Ultimately, he decided against it and instead took off his shirt at the start of their match as a way to show he didn't fear them. Interestingly, GUNTHER's chops weren't the difference maker in this match, but rather his sleeper hold.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Pat McAfee Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.