Lexis King Implies AEW Is A Preliminary Step To Get To WWE's Own Developmental System

This past Wednesday, former Heritage Cup Champion Lexis King wrestled in the main event of "WWE EVOLVE," defeating "Super" Sean Legacy by pinfall. Ahead of his match, King took to social media to advocate for "EVOLVE," praising the brand for being a fresh opportunity for young stars, despite promising to defeat all competition on the show.

"Tonight #WWEEvolve has the glorious privilege of hosting the King in its main event! While I don't foresee the competition to be steep I will say this... Evolve is not a downgrade, it is not a demotion, it is fresh green land to be conquered by none other than myself!!!"

Following King's comments on "EVOLVE," a fan replied to his original post, claiming that he would be watching "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday night rather than "The developmental for the developmental." King not only responded to the X user, but also discredited his former workplace.

"So you'll be watching the developmental for the developmental for the developmental? No worries... I'll be busy developing, while you are watching others develop!"

King isn't the only "WWE NXT" star who's thrown shade towards AEW as of late, as Je'Von Evans insulted the promotion's ticket sales and claimed company President Tony Khan is a "crackhead" during his social media war with Ricochet.

Since losing the Heritage Cup Championship to Noam Dar, King challenged for Ricky Saints' North American Title, but failed to defeat the former AEW star. He also competed in the #1 Contendership Battle Royal to have an opportunity to face Oba Femi for the NXT Championship, but was unfortunately eliminated within the first minute of the match.