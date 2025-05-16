Hulk Hogan Compares Him Being Booed In LA To Jeers For WWE's John Cena & The Rock

In professional wrestling, it's all part of the territory: One opponent gets cheered, the other booed. A reaction is a reaction, and that's what any wrestler strives to achieve. For someone like Hulk Hogan, who was the poster star of the industry, interweaving the art of the squared circle with pop culture of the '80s, he was untouchable and emulated; however, times have changed. Those who worshipped the ground and words he charted back then, have seen many sides to their former hero that, for some, do not resonate with their beliefs today. When "WWE Raw" made history by switching their long-time flagship show from cable to Netflix, many weren't too keen to see Hogan at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. With thunderous boos that shook the entire stadium, Hogan went from the man of the moment to a fallen idol. In his interview with Ariel Helwani, Hogan reflected on that reaction in January, and whether it has affected his attitude towards the fans and the industry today.

"Well, you know, they're still nipping at my heels... I can go out there and get booed in L.A., or The Rock can get booed in L.A., or John Cena gets booed in L.A., but when I get booed, there's a whole different reaction, media wise," Hogan said. "For some reason, I've laid some type of groundwork that people are still interested in what I'm doing. And so, for those that are on the team and are riding with the train to the station, that's great for those that are the haters and still have a problem with me. You know, there's nothing I can do to fix that, except just keep proving by my actions that I'm still in the game, I'm still pushing hard."

And remaining true to his word, he is still in the game, but more so behind the scenes as a commissioner, as he and friend/former boss Eric Bischoff are launching a league called Real American Freestyle Wrestling, which will spotlight collegiate, amateur, and Olympic wrestlers to continue their wrestling paths without the pressure to change their styles to fit professional wrestling or mixed martial arts style leagues. The league's first show will be held on August 30, in Cleveland, Ohio.

