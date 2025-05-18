A Famous Wrestling Father Was Fired After A Bar Fight

Although the professional wrestling industry has become a little more loose with kayfabe in recent years, there was a time when performers and promoters did everything in their power to make fans and the public believe that everything they did was real. Whenever something happened to upset that illusion, there were often consequences, such as Paul "Triple H" Levesque getting punished for the "curtain call" incident by Vince McMahon.

Other promoters, such as Bill Watts, took it even more seriously than McMahon. Watts, the promoter of Mid-South Wrestling in the 1970s and 1980s, had a brutal reputation among talent that continues to this day. Among the many absurd stories centered around Watts is a tale involving "Cowboy" Bob Orton Jr., father to WWE star Randy Orton.

During his tenure at Mid-South, Watts was so adamant about maintaining kayfabe that he would later boast about firing any wrestler who lost a bar fight. Bob Orton Jr. found himself on the receiving end of this policy after he got into a bar fight and came to a Mid-South event looking battered. Watts supposedly inspected his hands and found that there weren't enough bruises for his liking, meaning the wrestler didn't put up a good fight. For this, Watts fired Orton.