Indi Hartwell Comments On Whether She Sees Recent TNA Signing As Doorway Back To WWE

Earlier this year, WWE formalized a multi-year partnership with TNA Wrestling, with talents from TNA and the "WWE NXT" brand allowed to cross over into each other's territories. Given this development, some may assume that recent WWE departees now view TNA as a potential doorway back to WWE. In the case of Indi Hartwell, however, her arrival to TNA came with different motivations.

"It's not my intention right now to sign with TNA so I can go back to NXT," Hartwell told "Insight With Chris Van Vliet." "I went to TNA because TNA is a company I grew up watching. I'm genuinely a huge fan of TNA. I feel like that's where I can thrive the most. But like I mentioned before, I'm only 28 [years old], so I do feel like there is a path back to WWE someday. I'm not closing the door on that. All my friends are still there. There's a lot that I didn't get to do, so it's definitely something that I can see happening."

Hartwell, a former NXT Women's and Women's Tag Team Champion, was released from WWE in November 2024. Following a 90-day non-compete clause, she then returned to the independent wrestling circuit and picked up championship gold at both House of Glory and Renegades of Wrestling.

Last month at TNA Rebellion, the Aussie talent announced her signing with TNA Wrestling, which serves as the home to more ex-WWE stars such as Nic Nemeth, Ash By Elegance, and JDC. Through the WWE-TNA partnership, Ash and JDC, formerly known as Dana Brooke and Fandango, have reappeared on "NXT" programming.

