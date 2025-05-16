MITB Qualifiers, Title Match Announced For WWE SmackDown

With Backlash in the rearview mirror, WWE now looks ahead to its next two big shows — Saturday Night's Main Event and Money in the Bank. Per "WWE SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis on X, tonight's broadcast of WWE's blue brand will have implications for the latter.

On "SmackDown" emanating from Greensboro, North Carolina, six talents will compete in two separate Money in the Bank qualifying matches. Firstly, Michin will battle Alexa Bliss and former WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green in the first 2025 women's MITB qualifier. Last week, Bliss returned to action alongside Zelina Vega and emerged with a tag team win over Green and Piper Niven.

Elsewhere, the men's Money in the Bank qualifier series will kick off with a triple-threat involving Jimmy Uso, Rey Fenix, and Solo Sikoa. Fenix marked WWE debut last month with a victory over Nathan Frazer. Uso and Sikoa are real-life brothers, but currently find themselves on opposite sides on WWE programming.

The main event of "SmackDown" will see Tiffany Stratton defend her WWE Women's Championship against Nia Jax. Last week, Jax defeated Jade Cargill in a number one contender's match, thanks to a distraction from Naomi, Cargill's ongoing rival, on the outside. Stratton previously dethroned Jax by successfully cashing in her Women's Money in the Bank contract in January.

The 2025 Money in the Bank premium live event will take place from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California on June 7. Meanwhile, WWE will head to Tampa, Florida for Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24.