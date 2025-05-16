Backstage Reaction To Film Debut Of WWE's Liv Morgan After Shooting Reportedly Wraps

Liv Morgan has reportedly officially finished filming her scenes for Takashi Miike's "Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo" in Japan and production sources gave the former WWE Women's Champion a glowing review. According to PWInsider, those sources said that Morgan "crushed" her first dramatic role where she played a character other than her wrestling persona.

Sources told PWI that Morgan was a natural on set and easily transitioned from the professional wrestling scene to filming. The outlet was also told that Morgan blew everyone away with her work, including those well-experienced in the industry. Morgan has previous Hollywood experience and has been featured on the "Chucky" television series and in other movie roles such as "The Kill Room." In "Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo" Morgan plays a kidnapped politician's daughter who the main characters in the film are searching for.

Morgan is expected back on "WWE Raw" soon, though PWI didn't report a specific date. According to a previous Fightful Select report, Morgan is expected back stateside on Saturday. She missed this Monday's episode of the show, and her Judgment Day stablemates had to jokingly explain to Dominik Mysterio how time zones worked. In storyline, she asked "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce for time off to film the movie, leaving Raquel Rodriguez behind with their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships they regained from Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch on the "Raw" after WrestleMania.