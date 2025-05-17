Former ECW Champion Calls For 'Real Solution' To Wrestler Deaths After Passing Of Sabu

Tomorrow marks one week since the pro wrestling industry was rocked by the news that Terry Brunk, better known to fans as the former two-time ECW World Heavyweight Champion, Sabu, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 61. With tributes still pouring in, including from other ECW forefathers/friends of his, like Taz and Rob Van Dam, another brethren to the former extreme promotion, Shane Douglas, wrote a heartfelt eulogy to his fallen friend, which PWInsider published. Calling Sabu "ECW's guidestone to the incredible and unlikely 7 year odyssey that transformed professional wrestling...FOREVER!" Douglas took the opportunity to address the elephant in the room regarding how the industry as a whole still needs to recognize and create a call to action for wrestler's, their general health, and to provide an overall shoulder to lean on when times get tough, in honor of the Hardcore Hall of Famer.

"The Franchise" stated, "We MUST change the conversation and broach into all of the contentious topics that are difficult to even discuss. Anything short of that will only prolong the repulsive current vicious cycle. And when that next death occurs, what will we all do in response? The exact same thing we're doing today and... expecting a different outcome. I believe that's what intelligent people call INSANITY! For my small part, I say screw that. Let's work on a real solution. Imagine that, an actual recipe to fix and repair the root causes of this ongoing genocide. Let's insist that all parties demand the same and require that no topic should be taboo. Anything less will be a travesty. Let's make Sabu's passing both the final acceptable death and the impetus for positive change. Shouldn't Sabu's incredible career, including all of those OMFG moments he so thrilled us with, be worth at least that?"

The overall state of the business has changed significantly since Sabu first stepped into the ring in 1985. Nowadays, the art of the sport doesn't just solely rely on a wrestler's physical capabilities, but their mental headspace as well, which is taken into serious affect with resources for those in need. Of course, there is still room for improvement, which Douglas urges more focus to be made on.