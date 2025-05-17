Tommy Dreamer Wishes This AEW Babyface Would Lean Into His Anger More

He may be anxious. He may be a Millennial. And he may be a cowboy, but don't let that image fool you; when the time draws near, "Hangman" Adam Page is ready to tap into his dark side to get the job done of becoming the next contender to Jon Moxley's AEW World Championship at All In Texas, on Saturday, July 12, should the opportunity arise. But to get there, he must go through "The Aerial Assassin" Will Ospreay, who won't give Page an easy feat at Double or Nothing next Sunday. The two finalists of this year's Men's Owen Hart Cup Tournament have a lot to gain coming out of Glendale, Arizona. For Page, he might be one step closer to recapturing the pinnacle belt for a second time in his AEW career. ECW Legend and Hardcore Hall of Famer Tommy Dreamer would like to see Page revisit his unhinged side that made others take notice of how dangerous the cowboy can get when all he sees is red. Just ask Swerve Strickland.

"I really do think the crazy version that we got with 'Hangman' Page really, really did fit him. I wish he of could lean into it a little bit more during his matches, because I do think the AEW fan base would get behind him even more," Dreamer stated on "Busted Open After Dark." "We all know he's a great worker...I feel he's very, very under appreciated wrestler, and he's shown a lot of different sides of himself."

It's been nearly four years since Page was the company's top champion. Page captured the AEW World Championship at Full Gear in 2021. He held six successful title defenses during his 197-day reign against stars like future World Champion Bryan Danielson (twice), Lance Archer, Adam Cole (twice), and Dante Martin, before being unseated by CM Punk at Double or Nothing in 2022.

