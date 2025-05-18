Matt Hardy Happy To See This Match Made As A Result Of WWE Backlash 2025

While John Cena came into WWE Backlash with Randy Orton as his opponent, he exited with another one already lined up – that being R-Truth. Truth and Cena notably battled at WWE Capitol Punishment in 2011, but in more recent years, Truth has touted the 17-time world champion as his "childhood hero." Now, they are slated to face off once more at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24, with former WWE star Matt Hardy in full support.

"It's going to be interesting," Hardy said on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy." "I haven't had a chance to see the [Backlash] pay-per-view yet. I would like to go back and watch some of it, but I saw there were some people that were reporting they thought it seemed John seemed conflicted about being the bad guy and maybe turning into a villain, which is an interesting little layer to maybe put on this.

"The fact that he is doing that with R-Truth is very interesting," Hardy continued. "I'm very happy that Truth is going to get the opportunity to have that match if they end up going there. If people are into it man and they're still wanting to see these matches, they're still wanting to buy tickets to go to these matches, I'm here for it."

Amidst Cena's Undisputed WWE Championship match against Orton, Truth tried to help the defending champion, only to find himself on the receiving end of an RKO. After Cena's victory over Orton, Truth began to congratulate Cena at the post-show press conference while also reminding him of the criticism he's drawn since turning heel in March. Unamused by the latter remarks, Cena then sent Truth crashing through the table, courtesy of an Attitude Adjustment. Days later, WWE confirmed that Truth would meet his long-time "hero" in the ring at SNME.

