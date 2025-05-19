Natalya Addresses Possibility Of WWE Putting On Second All-Woman Evolution PLE

WWE star Natalya has championed another all-women's PLE, while also stating that WWE's talent pool could fill an all-women's weekly show.

There's been talk lately about WWE bringing back the Evolution PLE, which was WWE's first all-women's show. Natalya recently spoke to "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge" about a second Evolution PLE, and hoped that it would happen owing to the success of the first show.

"I hope so [that it happens]. I think there's so many women right now that are so hungry and I would absolutely love to see it happen," she began. "I think, you know, the first one we had was a sell-out. We had sold out Nassau Coliseum, and it was such a great show. I feel like Triple H really embraces women in wrestling, and even this year, we had one more match than last year at WrestleMania."

She believes that WWE has a huge talent pool of women, which she thinks could justify an all-women's show in addition to a dedicated pay-per-view.

"I think that ... I would love to see an all-women's pay-per-view, but I would love to see an all-women's show. I think we can do that in WWE," Natalya added. "When you look at the Raw women's roster, the SmackDown women's roster, and the NXT women's roster, and the women coming in from the ID program and EVOLVE, and all these different [shows], there are so many talented women in the WWE family alone that there's no reason we could do a 1 to 2-hour show."

Natalya stated that she's willing to spearhead such a show and advocated for NXT GM Ava Raine to be the GM of a women's show. Recent reports have stated that WWE could host the Evolution PLE on July 13, one day after Saturday Night's Main Event and AEW's All In pay-per-view.