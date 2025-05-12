Backstage Report On Potential Dates For Second All-Women WWE Evolution PLE

Ever since it occurred back in the fall of 2018, both fans and wrestlers have clamored for the return of WWE's all-women Evolution event, with the cries often falling on deaf ears. This year seemed to be different however, with two separate reports emerging in March suggesting that the second Evolution PLE would be taking place this summer, with WWE reportedly looking to run the event in Connecticut in early July.

Now a few months removed from those initial reports, some confusion remains on what's going on regarding Evolution 2. PWInsider Elite reports that WWE is "potentially" still looking at early July as a time to run the event, though the Connecticut location appears to have been discarded in favor of running the show in Atlanta, Georgia. The current date for the event is believed to be July 13, which would coincide with AEW All In weekend and a WWE Saturday Night's Main Event special, which will take place on July 12. Evolution taking place in Atlanta would suggest Saturday Night's Main Event will also occur there, as a venue for the special has yet to be announced.

One interesting aspect regarding Evolution 2 is that, despite looking at these dates, WWE sources have yet to confirm the event is happening. Fightful Select similarly reported that the event hasn't been confirmed, and has learned that talent hasn't even not been approached regarding it, aware of the rumored event only through the numerous speculation about it online. Making the situation murkier is several WWE legends have discussed the event as happening, though it remains unclear whether they have been informed that, or are merely responding to internet speculation.