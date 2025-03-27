Backstage Report Suggests Return Of Special WWE Premium Live Event

All the focus regarding WWE is currently on WrestleMania 41 weekend, which has more events than one could possibly keep track of, in addition to the two nights of WrestleMania. But once the "Showcase of the Immortals" closes its curtain, there's a whole rest of the year that WWE will have to fill up. And it appears they may do so by bringing back an event many have been clamoring for.

Wrestlevotes reports that WWE is set to bring back Evolution, the name used for WWE's all women's wrestling PLE back in 2018. While WWE hasn't officially confirmed the news themselves, a formal announcement is expected to be made after WrestleMania next month. Unlike the first Evolution, which took place in October, the second is expected to take place in the summer. A previous report suggested WWE was hoping to hold the event on July 5 in Connecticut.

After speaking with sources, we can confirm WWE is set to bring back the highly anticipated "Evolution" PLE this summer. The return of the all-women's event is expected to be officially announced before WrestleMania. Credit to @Cory_Hays407 who had heard rumblings of this rumor... — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 27, 2025

The original Evolution was among the most acclaimed events WWE put on in 2018, with particular praise going to the Last Woman Standing Match between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. The show also featured current AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm defeating IYO Sky to win the 2018 Mae Young Classic, and Ronda Rousey defeating Nikki Bella to retain the WWE Raw Women's Championship.

Though fans and several wrestlers have been vocal about bring Evolution back, current WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H indicated in 2021 that the event wasn't a "must have," while former WWE star Mickie James later claimed WWE set Evolution up "to fail." Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer noted soon after that, while Evolution had been a financial success, WWE had been disappointed in its ticket sales, seemingly putting the promotion off from running a follow up. Four years later, it appears WWE has changed its tune.