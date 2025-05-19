Dave Meltzer Says There's More Than Business In Play With WWE's Approach To Mexico

Over the last month, WWE has made it clear they're interested in increasing their audience in Mexico. The company purchased Lucha Libre AAA, quickly scheduling a crossover show involving both AAA and NXT talent. On top of that, there are rumors that an announcement for a major main roster show in Mexico is just around the corner.

Dave Meltzer, speaking on the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," shared his belief that WWE's motivations go beyond being strictly business, with "ego" playing a part in the company's decision-making. Meltzer also referred to Mexico as a "battleground" in an ongoing wrestling war between WWE/AAA and AEW/CMLL.

"There's not a lot of money for WWE to make there," Meltzer said. "There's companies — obviously, CMLL — that's doing great business right now in Mexico, so WWE is going. They got that June 15 AAA show. They will be doing a WWE show there. I don't know the date yet, but I know they're planning a big show with Cody Rhodes as the top star on that show, which means a major show there, relatively soon."

The show on June 15 that Meltzer referred to is Triplemanía Regia III, set to take place at Arena Monterrey in Nuevo León, Mexico. On the same day, hundreds of miles away in Mexico City, CMLL will be holding a show that also features AEW talent.

WWE has yet to take full control over AAA, according to booker and former WCW star Konnan. Producer Jeremy Borash was said to be playing a significant role in the transition, and there is belief that he will serve as the liaison between WWE and AAA once everything is in place.

