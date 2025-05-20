WWE NXT GM Ava Bids Roxanne Perez An Amusing Farewell As She Joins Raw Roster

Despite photos that may paint a different picture, it seems that Roxanne Perez is parting ways with "WWE NXT" General Manager Ava in an amicable fashion. Perez, who spent three years under the "NXT" banner, received an official promotion to WWE's main roster this week, beginning with a triple threat Money in the Bank qualifying match on "WWE Raw." Afterward, her former "NXT" boss Ava bid her farewell on social media.

"Good ridd- i mean luck!! i might miss you the tiniest bit [Roxanne]," Ava wrote on X. These words came in response to a trio of backstage images, containing both Perez and Ava, shared by a fan. In all of them, Ava and Perez donned the same facial expressions — the GM smiled at the camera, while the two-time NXT Women's Champion looked at her rather unamused with her arms crossed.

good ridd- i mean luck!! i might miss you the tiniest bit 🤏🏽 🥲@roxanne_wwe https://t.co/PTMT5L1hwt — A V A (@avawwe_) May 20, 2025

In her latest main roster showing, Perez defeated both Natalya and Becky Lynch to secure her spot in the 2025 Women's Money in the Bank ladder match on June 7. This result came in part due to Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria dragging Lynch out of the ring, allowing "The Prodigy" to then hit a Pop Rox on Natalya for the winning pinfall.

Prior to Monday, Perez had wrestled the likes of Raquel Rodriguez, IYO SKY, and Rhea Ripley in singles competition on "Raw," with the former battle earning her a slot in the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber match. More recently, Perez and Giulia — who is now signed to the "WWE SmackDown" brand — took on SKY and Ripley in tag action.