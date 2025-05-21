Bully Ray Suggests AEW Could Benefit From Some Celeb Cross-Over

In its six-year history, AEW has had its fair share of celebrity appearances, including athletes like Mike Tyson and Shaquille O'Neal as well as media personalities including Rosario Dawson and Action Bronson. According to Bully Ray on "Busted Open Radio," however, the company could benefit from taking things up a notch.

"Do you guys believe that AEW needs a Mike Tyson moment right now?" Bully asked. "A Tyson-Austin shove, a Tyson knocking out Shawn Michaels moment. Do you think that they could benefit from one mainstream person that comes in, where people go, 'Holy s**t. He or she decided to show up to an AEW event?'"

Although Tyson has appeared in AEW before, it's fair to say that the boxer's place in pop culture isn't what it used to be. Bully believes that AEW owner Tony Khan should bring in a name that would turn heads, and he cited a prominent NBA star as an example.

"For lack of a better example right now, [what if] LeBron James showed up to All In and chokeslammed Jon Moxley?" Bully continued.

Bully acknowledged that WWE has taken things too far when it comes to celebrity involvement, with the larger promotion relying too heavily on outside names. However, he still feels that one mainstream figure in a notable spot at AEW's biggest show of the year could serve as a strong positive for the company.

While Bully wasn't personally a fan of how Travis Scott was used at WWE WrestleMania 41, he admitted that the decision got a lot of people outside the world of wrestling to talk about what was happening in the ring. Bully believes AEW could put on an excellent show at All In and have an eye-catching moment that brings in some mainstream attention along the way.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.