AEW's Tony Khan Explains Excitement For Running All Out 2025 In Toronto

AEW made waves earlier this week when the promotion announced that their All Out PPV would be heading out of Chicago for the first time in history. Breaking with tradition, All Out will now be held on September 20 in Toronto, Canada's Scotiabank Center, marking the second time AEW has held a PPV in Toronto following the second Forbidden Door back in 2022.

AEW owner Tony Khan was so pumped about the news that he stopped by the "Toronto Sun" on Tuesday to make the news official. Khan was his usual animated self while talking about the change, barely containing his excitement over the news. But while the news itself was part of the reason for Khan's glee, he also noted there was another reason he was happy to break from All Out's usual pattern and try something new.

"2025 has been, I think, one of the best years we've ever had in AEW," Khan said. "I think, right now, this has been the best start we've ever had. And I want to keep all the momentum going. And it's something we're very excited about, is bringing the All Out PPV to Toronto this September. It's been one of the biggest PPV's in AEW traditionally, and we have a really, really exciting plan for this year.

"I think that bringing AEW All Out into a new market like Toronto in particular is exciting, because All Out, traditionally, has been in Chicago. We're still going to have great events in Chicago. We still have a great plan for Chicago. But something new and exciting we're going to try this year is bringing the AEW All Out PPV there to Toronto, which we're so thrilled about, so excited about."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription