AEW Dynamite 5/21/25: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

I'll admit, I am notorious for hating go-home shows no matter the promotion, but tonight's episode of "AEW Dynamite" was entirely too predictable when it comes to the format of the show. I don't know if that's because of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals or what, but it didn't exactly feel like anyone tried tonight when it came to the show's booking. The opening promo featuring Will Ospreay and "Hangman" Adam Page was fine in places, but it was nothing spectacular and seemed like it went on for far too long. AEW advertised that they'd be going face-to-face before their Owen Hart Cup tournament finals match, as did Mercedes Mone and Jamie Hayter, which was all to be expected before it was even promoted on social media.

I'm also so tired of promotions running multi-man tag team matches ahead of a big event where everyone is already involved. Thankfully, the match with Swerve Strickland, Samoa Joe, and Powerhouse Hobbs against Jon Moxley and the Young Bucks wasn't a kind of "Can They Coexist?!" match, but it was still just kind of predictable. It of course led to the equally as predictable show-ending segment, which was like a mini-Anarchy in the Arena match featuring all the competitors in the bout, as well as Gabe Kidd. Everyone was knocking each other around, taking each other out with weapons, and everything else you'd expect from Sunday's match. While I didn't necessarily mind the ending, it was just predictable on a predictable show.

Overall, like every go-home show has been everywhere for what seems like forever now, there was nothing too exciting or shocking to get me more excited for Sunday. Even MJF's contract signing with the Hurt Syndicate pretty much went off without a hitch and the only people that interrupted the segment were Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin's Double or Nothing opponents, the Sons of Texas, and Dustin Rhodes ran them all down. I suppose it doesn't matter too much, because I am really looking forward to Double or Nothing on Sunday, but it just always feels like the show before a pay-per-view is just another thing to get through before the big event. AEW usually always shows out for its pay-per-views, so here's to a better, more exciting, more interesting Sunday night for us all.

Written by Daisy Ruth