WWE Women's World Champ IYO SKY Welcomes Back Former Teammate After Raw Return

Kairi Sane made her return from injury this past Monday on "WWE Raw," taking part in a Triple Threat qualifying match for Money in the Bank. Sane came up short in the bout, but it appears she can still count on some support from an old stablemate. Former Damage CTRL member and current Women's World Champion IYO SKY shared a post on X to celebrate Sane's return.

Monday's "Raw" was Sane's first WWE match since December of last year. Sane had to step back from wrestling over the last six months after suffering an injury to her arm, and a lot has changed in the meantime.

While the status of Damage CTRL hasn't yet been addressed onscreen, it seems highly likely that the group is finished. WWE released Dakota Kai earlier this month, and the faction hasn't been referenced on TV in quite some time. Though it's unclear if WWE has any plans to reunite the two or pit them against each other, Sane and SKY have a history that stretches back to the early days of their career in STARDOM.

An unfortunate moment took place during Monday's Triple Threat, with Zoey Stark suffering a brutal injury to her leg after a bad landing on a dropkick. With Stark forced out of the match, Sane had to continue against opponent Rhea Ripley, and Ripley wound up pinning the returning star. According to a report that emerged after the show, there were originally plans for Ripley to pin Stark, but the injury meant that she and Sane had to instead improvise their way to the finish.