The Bizarre Behavior Of This Wrestler Ruined His Career In Major Promotions

At one point, Austin Aries was one of the most promising young names in wrestling, and it wouldn't have been out of the realm of possibility to believe that he might one day perform at the industry's highest levels. Though he's had runs with various major companies, including WWE, many would argue that Aries never reached his full potential, and that can likely be attributed to a series of mistakes and controversies that halted his momentum.

In 2016, following notable stints with ROH, TNA and other promotions, Aries finally signed to WWE, joining the company's developmental brand, NXT. After suffering an injury, the promotion had Aries try his hand at commentary, where he often called matches for the cruiserweight division. He later made his in-ring return by joining that division, but his run sputtered out and Aries received his WWE release in 2017.

After leaving WWE, Aries returned to TNA, which had changed its name to Impact Wrestling. He was pushed as a major star there, but his relatively brief run with the promotion wouldn't end well. Aries became the company's top champion in early 2018, but when it came time to drop the title to Johnny Impact (AKA John Morrison) later in the year, something strange happened that greatly impacted Aries' career.

At the match's end, when Impact hit his finisher and pinned Aries, the former champion immediately stood up and began walking to the back, neglecting to sell the effects of the beating he just took. Along the way, Aries berated his opponent as well as Impact official Don Callis, much to the bewilderment of the crowd.