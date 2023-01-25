These Wrestlers Ruined Their Career In A Matter Of Seconds

Pro wrestling is a business built on a foundation of controversy. More often than not, it's all manufactured for storyline purposes and to get the OMG factor from the audience, but there are also moments when the lines are blurred between fact and fiction and people don't know what's real and what isn't. With that being said, there are times when performers tank their careers through specific actions that have serious and wide-ranging consequences. Sometimes, the wrestlers understand the magnitude of what they do in the moment and choose to go ahead with it anyway, while there are instances where they don't get how it will impact them later on.

Well, Doc Brown has just pulled up and offered us the services of the DeLorean to go back in time and find out about the wrestlers who set fire to their careers in a singular moment — whether it's through their own fault or not. From Vader's catastrophic misinterpretation of "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels' diving elbow at SummerSlam 1996 to Juventud Guerrera performing like a character from a PlayStation wrestling game in a match against Paul London, let's dive right into these unfortunate instances where wrestlers went Rambo on their own careers.