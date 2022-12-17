Shawn Michaels: Facts Only Hardcore Fans Know About The Heartbreak Kid

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Shawn Michaels is a name familiar to anyone who has watched professional wrestling over the last several decades. Whether a person has been a dedicate fan or a novice who only sampled the product from time to time, it'd be nearly impossible to have not been exposed to the work of HBK at some point in time.

First rising to prominence in the 1980s as part of the Midnight Rockers in the AWA, and later The Rockers in the WWF, Michaels became a singles star when the calendar turned to 1992. He'd go on to win several championships along the way, making himself the first-ever grand slam champion. After a back injury seemingly ended his career in 1998, Michaels returned to the ring in 2002 at the age of 37 and added on another eight years to his in-ring career.

So given the fact that Michaels is a familiar name to most, a man who helped launch one of the most popular periods in wrestling history, what are some facts about the Heartbreak Kid that only the most dedicated and hardcore fans know? Let us explore.