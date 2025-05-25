Triple H Recalls Kevin Nash's Indecision About Leaving WWE For WCW

While Triple H was one of the many wrestlers who worked for both WCW and WWE during the 1990s, he staunchly in the WWE trenches by the time the Monday Night Wars started picking up steam in 1996. And it was during that time that Triple H watched two fellow Kliq members, and two of his closest friends, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall up and leave WWE for WCW, a decision that led to the infamous curtain call in Madison Square Garden, and the formation of the nWo.

Sitting down with "Flagrant," Triple H got to talking about that moment in time, at first from a standpoint of how the curtain call was one of the first real instances of wrestling blurring the lines. Eventually, he got into the nitty gritty of Hall and Nash's decision to leave WWE for WCW, mostly focusing on Nash and the former WWE and WCW World Champion's indecision over whether to stay or go.

"Kevin gets into a place where they're offering ridiculous money, but he still doesn't want to go," Triple H said. "There's a moment where he tells me, right when he has to give the answer, I'm home, he calls me, and he says 'I'm not going. I'm staying. I can't do it.' And then...two days later, we're at TV, and he's like 'I just gave Vince my notice.'

"I'm like 'I thought you weren't going.' And he's like 'Basically, my wife said 'You...take that money. I'm not raising this kid by myself with that schedule anymore. You take that money.' WCW...they were mostly just doing TV. They were doing some live events, but it probably was...the schedule was half [of what we were doing]."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Flagrant" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription