Joy Giovanni Looks Back On Career After The WWE Divas Search

Despite only placing third in the second ever WWE Divas Search, Joy Giovanni still found herself employed by the promotion soon after, leading to a one year career with the promotion before she was released. But while Giovanni has largely been out of the business since, save for competing in the Divas Battle Royal at WrestleMania 25 in 2009, she hasn't been shy at all about talking about her time in wrestling, particularly the process of getting signed after the Divas Search ended.

Speaking with "Developmentally Speaking," Giovanni once again broached the subject with some interesting tidbits, including revealing that it took WWE a few weeks before they reached out to her with a contract offer, and that she had already started focusing on other opportunities at the time. She also discussed how WWE brought her in because they were looking for talents with an acting background, and that she felt she was used to help add acting expertise to some storylines.

One thing WWE wasn't looking for Giovanni to do, however, was wrestle.

"It was actually pretty expressly lined out in my contract that I was not responsible to do any sort of, like, athletic stuff," Giovanni said. "For me, that would've just been a whole different conversation. And you would not believe how hard it is to get private insurance when that's your job. That's insane. They don't have a company health plan or anything. So I think, for me, it was important to just have that, you know, that I chose to do something or I wanted to train that, of course, it would be an option, but that it wasn't a requirement for me, because I also didn't know if I would be good at that at all."

