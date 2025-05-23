Two Notable AEW Stars Reportedly Awaiting Visa Renewals

Two of AEW's top signees have been off television for a while with ponderings of where Japan's top wrestlers Kota Ibushi and Hikaru Shida disappeared to. Luckily, they aren't off the shows due to injuries, as noted by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter; rather, it's because of their visa statuses, as both stars are awaiting conformation of their visa renewals.

As of press time, Ibushi is reportedly in good health. These past few years were trying times for "The Golden Star," with back-to-back injuries to his shoulder and ankles. It appears he is back in training and down to 193 pounds. The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion came into AEW with a bang, as he was the mystery partner for the 2023 Blood and Guts match with fellow Golden Lovers' partner, Kenny Omega. After his debut, he wrestled in several multi-man contests before eventually signing with Tony Khan's promotion in November of 2023.

As for the former three-time AEW Women's World Champion, Shida's last match was on the November 20, 2024, edition of "AEW Dynamite" against Kris Statlander. While waiting for her visa renewal, Omega has been tending to her cats here in the U.S. Shida remains the only woman in AEW history to hold the record of having the single longest reign during her first run with the Women's World Title at 372 days.