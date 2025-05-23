WIll Ospreay Expresses Pride In Double Or Nothing 2025 Build On AEW Dynamite

Redemption versus ascension. Wanting it versus needing it. Two different men, but with one commonality: They want to be the one to topple Jon Moxley off his vicious AEW World Championship throne. As "Hangman" Adam Page noted during his face-to-face confrontation with his upcoming opponent for this Sunday's Double or Nothing event, Will Ospreay, no prize is grander than to be a company's world champion. While both agree, the winner of this year's Owen Hart Cup Tournament has a large mountain to climb in July. Always one to rely on his feet rather than his words to get him to the top of every proverbial mountain the United Kingdom and Japan had to offer, Ospreay reflected on his and Page's exchange from this week's "AEW Dynamite," and how this one segment elevated the importance of this match.

"I've not been so confident in my microphone technique. It's been a lot of practicing and looking in the mirror and just trying my best to do this," Ospreay said on "Busted Open" ahead of his match on Sunday. "There are certain times where I had wished I reined in a little bit...I think this is just, like, getting my reps in, and learning how to do this side of the job. I'll be honest: I was really proud of what I was able to do there. I think we really sold the pay-per-view...So, the fact that we were able to, like, put a little bit more emphasis of how important this match is, is just something that I'm just extremely proud of."

Although he approaches his promos with an off the cuff take, Ospreay's words carry heavy weight, as this "shoot-out" will be the main event for Sunday's pay-per-view event. The winner will go on to face Moxley at All In Texas on Saturday, July 12, for the World Championship. Should Page win in two days, "The Anxious Millennial Cowboy" is one step closer towards possibly retrieving the world title for a second time in his career. Oppositely, for the "Aerial Assassin," should he win this weekend, and eventually in July, it would be the first time he's held he apex title since joining the promotion in 2023.

