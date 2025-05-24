9 Times R-Truth Broke People

R-Truth has carved a lengthy WWE career leveraging his dual abilities in athletic performance and leaving the crowd in stitches for two decades. Starting out with the company for his first run as K-Kwik in 1999, he held the Hardcore Championship twice before leaving in 2001, returning in 2008 as the R-Truth fans have come to know, love, and laugh at — though perhaps John Cena wasn't amused when he put Truth through a table at the Backlash 2025 presser.

The title runs he has since then speak to the evergreen nature of Truth, two reigns with the WWE Tag titles alongside Kofi Kingston in 2012 and 2024, two as United States Champion in 2010 and 2019, and over 50 separate stints with the WWE 24/7 Championship over its two-year lifespan, adding up to over 400 days over those reigns.

A testament to Truth's longevity and commitment to the bit is on the marquee for this weekend's Saturday Night's Main Event, with Truth chosen among the few to face John Cena in his final year of action. The bout is purely predicated on what may have originally been seen as a throwaway line, calling Cena his childhood hero despite being his senior. But it was extended out to the point that he is getting an opportunity to be the one to upset the "Greatest of All Time" just a month after he wrested the title from Cody Rhodes.

But Truth is not just someone who endeared himself to the fans with his antics. He has also won the hearts of his co-workers over the years, making the stoic and the villainous break character and giving the rarest of laughs and smiles. So with all of that in mind, let's go over the numerous times that some of the biggest and toughest names couldn't hold back in a segment with Truth.