Last Minute WWE Women's US Title Match Added To Saturday Night's Main Event

A women's match has finally been added to "Saturday Night's Main Event" on the eve of the show as another chapter is being added to the "Zelina Vega and Chelsea Green Saga". They've been feuding for months with Vega dethroning Green to become the second Women's U.S. champion.

On "WWE SmackDown", the champion was pinned in the Money in the Bank qualifying match and Chelsea Green was waiting to make fun of her for it. The Secret Hervice beat her up until Michin and B-Fab got involved. A frustrated Nick Aldis granted B-Fab's wish to have a match against Piper Niven and Alba Fyre.

During the match, Niven was beating up B-Fab when Vega decided to even things up and deliver a knee to Green. Niven chased Vega and the distraction allowed B-Fab to take her down with a clothesline from the apron. Michin hit Eat Defeat on Fyre with B-Fab delivering a Facebuster for the win.

Later in the show, commentary announced that Vega will put her title on the line against Green on Saturday night.