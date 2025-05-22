WWE Saturday Night's Main Event May 2025 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena isn't putting his title on the line at Saturday Night's Main Event, but his match against R-Truth is personal enough without the gold up for grabs. R-Truth is going up against "his childhood hero," but not many of us believe he can help turn Cena back from the dark side. A total of 94% of us believe that Cena is taking the win here on the road to the second half of his retirement tour.

R-Truth has been doing everything he can to get others backstage to believe in Cena, but no one is falling for it no matter how hard he tries. He's gone as far as to say during a sit-down interview that he knows the real Cena would never turn his back on his fans or those who support him. However, it was Cena who sent Truth through a table at the Backlash press conference, right after Truth helped him retain his championship over Randy Orton in the main event.

There may be some of us holding out hope for Truth, but the majority of us, at a whopping 94%, don't think he stands a chance against Cena on his heel run. There is always a possibility that it's Truth who gets a comedic upset to help turn Cena babyface once again, but we don't see that happening. R-Truth is just another stop on Cena's retirement tour to get Cena in front of fans in Tampa, but we're not exactly sure it's going to be a memorable one, as we already know it's not going to be the main event.

Written by Daisy Ruth