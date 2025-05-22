WWE Saturday Night's Main Event May 2025 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners
This weekend, the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida, plays host to "WWE Saturday Night's Main Event," the third installment of WWE's recent revamp of the classic show concept. As of this writing it appears to be a four-match card, with no women's matches and just one title on the line. That doesn't mean there isn't a lot at stake, however — WWE fans have a lot invested in what goes down during the tag team match pitting CM Punk and Sami Zayn against Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker, Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest have a lot invested in beating the living hell out of each other, and everyone is at least a little curious to see what R-Truth has in store for his childhood hero, John Cena.
Of course, nothing gets you invested in something like calling your shot early, and that's exactly what the Wrestling Inc. staff does every time there's a show of note! Does the WINC crew see "Main Event" Jey Uso dropping the World Heavyweight Championship to Logan Paul at "The Main Event," or will Jey triumph and earn a sixth world title match with GUNTHER for his trouble? Will Priest get his revenge for McIntyre getting his revenge for WrestleMania at WrestleMania? Would WWE really turn Sami Zayn heel again? Let's get to the picks!
Steel Cage Match: Damian Priest (56%)
Not to spoil the next three slides or anything, but the vast majority of this weekend's "Saturday Night's Main Event" matches seem fairly obvious in terms of outcome. The only exception is the steel cage match between Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre — their fifth singles meeting, and a decisive one, as the two are 2-2 in singles competition against one another in their careers. Fittingly, the WINC staff is pretty well divided on the winner of this match, but a slim majority — just 56% — have us casting our lots with Priest.
The logic, presumably, is somewhat basic: McIntyre beat Priest in their big plunder match at WrestleMania, so surely Priest will get his win back and defeat McIntyre in a big plunder match at "SNME." And maybe it is that simple — but the other fact of the matter is that Priest desperately needs a win to stay at the level WWE clearly expects us to see him. Of the course, the same could arguably be true of McIntyre, who just spent the majority of WrestleMania season the subject of debates over his placement on the card, but you could also make the case that McIntyre feels a little more stable, a little more like he can take the loss, than Priest does at the moment.
Or, alternately, McIntyre beat Priest in their big plunder match at WrestleMania, so surely Priest will get his win back and defeat McIntyre in a big plunder match at "SNME." The narrowness of the margin reflects the fact that this is a coin flip, but for our parts, we're betting on Damian over Drew.
Written by Miles Schneiderman
John Cena vs. R-Truth: Cena (94%)
Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena isn't putting his title on the line at Saturday Night's Main Event, but his match against R-Truth is personal enough without the gold up for grabs. R-Truth is going up against "his childhood hero," but not many of us believe he can help turn Cena back from the dark side. A total of 94% of us believe that Cena is taking the win here on the road to the second half of his retirement tour.
R-Truth has been doing everything he can to get others backstage to believe in Cena, but no one is falling for it no matter how hard he tries. He's gone as far as to say during a sit-down interview that he knows the real Cena would never turn his back on his fans or those who support him. However, it was Cena who sent Truth through a table at the Backlash press conference, right after Truth helped him retain his championship over Randy Orton in the main event.
There may be some of us holding out hope for Truth, but the majority of us, at a whopping 94%, don't think he stands a chance against Cena on his heel run. There is always a possibility that it's Truth who gets a comedic upset to help turn Cena babyface once again, but we don't see that happening. R-Truth is just another stop on Cena's retirement tour to get Cena in front of fans in Tampa, but we're not exactly sure it's going to be a memorable one, as we already know it's not going to be the main event.
Written by Daisy Ruth
Bron Breakker & Seth Rollins vs. Sami Zayn & CM Punk: Breakker & Rollins (94%)
Boy, the newly minted tag team of Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins would look pretty stupid if they lost to Sami Zayn and CM Punk in their first real notable match as a tandem. It would certainly seem like tethering Paul Heyman to them, severing him from his profitable partnerships with Roman Reigns and CM Punk, would all be for naught if Breaker and Rollins were bested on Sunday. This is what 94% of the Wrestling Inc. Staff say.
While Punk and Zayn are two bona fide stars and a tantalizing tag team in their own right, "WWE Raw" is usually about Seth Rollins, and to a certain extent Bron Breakker. They are simply presented as "main characters" in a way few are. CM Punk bounces between brands, Sami Zayn is something of a punching bag to the stars, but Breakker and Rollins have seemingly been "Raw" through and through. It's very hard to look at the story heading into Sunday's show, and think that Zayn and Punk have a snowball's chance in hell against two guys who Paul Levesque has all but underlined as "ones to watch." And of course, there's always the possibility, speculated by many fans, that Zayn will turn on Punk and join Rollins heel faction — a question that, according to an informal poll, has the WINC crew split down the middle.
Written by Ross Berman
World Heavyweight Championship: Jey Uso (94%)
Jey Uso looks to make his second defense of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship this weekend against a man seeking his first World title, Logan Paul. Uso saw his first defense over Seth Rollins end indecisively with Sami Zayn and CM Punk emerging to fight Rollins and Breakker. In the meantime, he has been followed by the social media star and knocked down three times with Paul's signature overhand, with him claiming he is ready to take the next step in his WWE career and conquer the main event.
However, the poll put to the Wrestling Inc. team ahead of Saturday Night's Main Event reflects an almost unanimous belief that this will not be his time, with 94% voting for Uso to retain the title. Uso already has a path set for him beyond Paul, with former champion Gunther calling for a rematch in the near future, and while the "Ring General" did address the possibility that Paul could be the champion, it would be a surprise to see him shoe-horned into the story between the WrestleMania 41 opponents.
Uso started this reign by tapping out Gunther at the "Show of Shows" and had enough in him to retain the title over Rollins, albeit with an asterisk. So it would feel reasonably odd for Paul to end the reign within 40 days. But as reflected within the 6% voting for Paul, there is always the chance for an upset, and time can only tell what happens when the bell rings.
Written by Max Everett