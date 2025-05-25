The Weird Rumor About Why WWE Fired Mickie James

Mickie James was a pioneer of WWE's women's division, steering the company down roads never driven before. Between 2006 and 2010, she held the WWE Women's Championship five times and the Divas Championship once — at one point during that period, she was the women's division's young gun, to the extent that she started getting paired on-screen with WWE's top male star, John Cena, with whom she had undeniable chemistry. Unfortunately, even the most promising drives can run into roadblocks, and in 2010 James was released after a rapid career downturn.

Two years after she was fired, rumors began swirling about the real reason James had been let go. Their source was former WWE star Ken Doane, aka Kenny Dykstra, who at one point was engaged to James and who claims their relationship ended when he found out James was cheating on him with Cena. Doane asserted he was moved from to "WWE SmackDown" in 2007, away from the "WWE Raw" roster where James and Cena were, "so they could further mess."

Cena, who was with his high school sweetheart turned future first wife, Elizabeth Huberdeau, had a lot of pull back then, as he was notably known as the franchise player of the company. Doane noted that James enjoyed her hottest period of success in WWE while "hooking up" with Cena, but also said the relationship souring became her demise.