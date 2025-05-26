Backstage Report Confirms Current WWE Titleholder Planned For Return On Tonight's Raw

This week's "WWE Raw," which is set to take place at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida, will see the return of Liv Morgan, who has been away the last few shows.

"PWInsider Elite" has reported that Morgan, current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Raquel Rodriguez, is in WWE's plans for the show. The Judgment Day member had stepped away from WWE a few weeks ago to be a part of the "Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo" movie, which required her to travel to Japan.

Morgan last wrestled on the red brand on the "Raw" after WrestleMania, where she and Rodriguez regained their tag team titles from Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria, who had won them a day earlier at WrestleMania 41. Morgan's last match on WWE programming happened on "NXT" a day after "Raw," where she and Rodriguez successfully defended their title against Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley.

The Judgment Day has seen some dissension within its ranks ever since Morgan left the group last month, with the distance between Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio growing ever further with every passing week. Morgan may also face some competition within the group, as Balor seemingly wants to add new main roster star Roxanne Perez to the faction, a suggestion he made on last week's show.

Aside from Morgan's rumored return, this week's "Raw" will see the fallout from this weekend's Saturday Night's Main Event, while WWE also gears up towards Money in the Bank with a few qualifying matches. The show will also have a triple threat match for the WWE World Tag Team Championship, which is currently around the waists of The New Day. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will defend their titles against Brutus Creed and Julius Creed, as well as former champions, The War Raiders. The recently returned Rusev will once again be in action, facing off against Alpha Academy's Akira Tozawa.