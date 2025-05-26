AEW Fyter Fest Announced As Four-Hour Event Featuring International Title Tournament

Next month's AEW Fyter Fest television special will be a four-hour marathon, with "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" airing back-to-back and live.

AEW has announced that Fyter Fest, which will be held on June 4, 2025, will begin at 8:00 p.m. with "Dynamite," followed by "Collision" at 10:00 p.m., and both shows will air on MAX. The Fyter Fest television special will also feature the final of the AEW International Championship, with current champion Kenny Omega set to defend his title against three other competitors who will be determined this week. The three qualifiers will take place on this week's "Dynamite" and "Collision." Mexican stars Mascara Dorada and Hechicero will compete in one qualifier, while Komander and Claudio Castagnoli will face off in another, with both matches set for "Collision." The third qualifier, scheduled for "Dynamite," will feature Brody King facing Josh Alexander.

Fyter Fest's "Collision" part of the show was pre-empted due to Stanley Cup playoffs taking place on Saturday, which is the usual timeslot for the show. The show will take place at Denver's Mission Ballroom. The television special returns for the first time since 2023, which saw a three-part Fyter Fest, which also included "Rampage," aside from "Dynamite" and "Collision."

Omega will be defending the International Championship for only the second time at Fyter Fest, ever since winning it at AEW's Revolution pay-per-view in March. His only previous defense came at the Dynasty pay-per-view in April, where he retained the title in a triple threat match against Ricochet and Mike Bailey.