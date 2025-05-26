AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone Addresses Athena Following Big Double Or Nothing Win

Last night at AEW Double Or Nothing, Mercedes Mone defeated Jamie Hayter in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation 2025 Women's Tournament. Since arriving to AEW, Mone has created herself a long list of enemies, but nobody seems to be more determined to score a win over "The CEO" than ROH Women's World Champion Athena. Last month, Mone defeated "The Fallen Goddess" in the semi-finals of this year's tournament, and since then, the latter has been pushing for a rematch. Most recently, Athena has continued to call out Mone on X, formerly known as Twitter, and during the AEW Double Or Nothing Post Show Media Scrum, the 2025 Owen Cup Winner addressed the ROH Women's Champ, and her need for revenge.

"I mean, don't make me go to Ring Of Honor right Tony? ... I'm not afraid of going to Ring Of Honor Athena. Athena legit is one of the best women I've ever been in the ring with and if she has a problem with me, I know where to find her."

Mone is now the number one contender for Toni Storm's AEW Women's World Championship, as the two competitors are set to face-off at AEW All In on July 12 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Storm also defended her title at Double Or Nothing last night, retaining the championship against Mina Shirakawa in singles action. Since signing with AEW, Mone has yet to step in the ring with Storm, with their last match together occurring in 2021 when they were teammates on an episode of "WWE SmackDown."

