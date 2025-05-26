New TNA World Champ Trick Williams Recreates Iconic Michael Jordan Photo

Trick Williams defeated Joe Hendry in the main event of last night's WWE NXT Battleground, meaning a WWE wrestler won the TNA World Championship in the main event of a WWE PLE. Following the historic victory, Williams posted a picture of himself on X recreating an iconic image of Michael Jordan celebrating his third consecutive NBA championship in 1993.

With the win, Williams has now held three different singles championships in his young career, including the WWE NXT Championship and the WWE NXT North American Championship. His triumph over Hendry didn't come easy; Williams had to resort to cheap tactics in order to pin the previous champion, gouging his opponent's eye and using the title belt to his advantage before pinning Hendry. For that reason, it seems likely that Hendry will seek a rematch, though nothing has been confirmed yet.

Prior to the match, WWE star and former TNA World Champion AJ Styles narrated a video about the title's history, including Hendry's reign and Williams' pursuit of it. Styles spent much of his career in TNA before joining New Japan Pro-Wrestling and finally signing with WWE in 2016, where he's remained since.

The title change is the latest development in the WWE-TNA partnership that is set to span for multiple years to come, with TNA and NXT talent getting in the ring together on a fairly regular basis. The brands will likely clash again in the near future, possibly with the newly-purchased AAA also involved, at WWE's upcoming Worlds Collide event on June 7.