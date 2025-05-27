Dave Meltzer Details WWE's Reported Plans For Major Show In Mexico

Following their acquisition of AAA, WWE is reportedly going all guns blazing to take over the Mexican pro wrestling market.

Dave Meltzer of "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" has reported that WWE has plans to host a "major event" in the country and is "aggressive about dominating Mexico." More details about a show in Mexico will reportedly be released soon, which is said to be headlined by former Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

Unlike other cities that may pay WWE to host shows in their city, the Mexican government won't pay to host WWE, which is the reason why the promotion has never held a Premium Live Event in that country. This means that the costs of hosting a massive PLE will have to be borne by WWE and may not make financial sense. The report claims that WWE lost money on "Raw" and "SmackDown" shows held in Mexico in the past. Despite that, Meltzer believes that WWE will host a PLE in Mexico as they want to have a greater piece of the Mexican market, and hinted at a potential WWE vs. AAA PLE.

He added that WWE wants to bring TV shows, action figures, and cartoons to Mexico aside from the wrestling. Meltzer also predicted that WWE may reduce prices to make the event a success, and in turn, hurt their major rival, AEW, and their Mexican partner, CMLL.

Meltzer had previously claimed that WWE's desire to expand into the Mexican market was not just driven by financial benefits that they may get, but also "ego." Ever since the announcement of the acquisition of AAA, WWE has added one co-branded show, Worlds Collide, where WWE's main roster, "NXT" and AAA stars will compete, which will take place on June 7. The following week, AAA will host Triplemania Regia III, which will feature WWE and TNA Wrestling stars, aside from wrestlers from the Mexican promotion. The show, incidentally, will happen just a few days before AEW's Grand Slam Mexico, their first-ever show in the country.