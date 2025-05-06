WWE Tag Team, TNA Stars & JBL Announced For AAA TripleMania Regia Event In June

Mexican promotion AAA has announced the addition of a new show to its calendar, the TripleMania Regia event, which will take place in June and feature stars not only from AAA, but also from TNA Wrestling and WWE.

In a recent press conference, AAA disclosed that TripleMania Regia will be held on June 15, 2025, at Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico. While no matches have yet been announced for the show, AAA stated that it will feature TNA Wrestling stars — owing to their partnership with AAA's new owners, WWE. WWE Hall of Famer JBL, who has appeared at other AAA events, the entire AAA roster — including Alberto El Patrón, Psycho Clown, and Hijo del Vikingo — as well as two WWE stars, Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza, have also been confirmed for the show. Carrillo and Garza have history with AAA, with the latter wrestling numerous matches in the promotion, with the last coming in 2017, while the former had one match in AAA.

The date scheduled for TripleMania Regia has caused some controversy, as WWE rival AEW's first TV show in Mexico, Grand Slam Mexico, will take place on June 18 at Arena Mexico, just three days before the Regia event. AEW commentator Tony Schiavone has found it amusing that WWE and AAA announced the show so close to Grand Slam Mexico. TripleMania Regia will also take place just a week after WWE and AAA's first co-produced show, Worlds Collide, which will be held on June 7, 2025, at the Kia Forum in California.

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, who has had numerous matches in AAA in his three-decade career, recently featured in an advertisement to promote the Worlds Collide show, where he also explained the significance and history of the Lucha Libre style of wrestling.