Tony Schiavone Comments On WWE Promoting AAA Show Same Week As AEW Runs Arena Mexico

Few things in life, or professional wrestling, are coincidence, which is why most people believe it wasn't one when WWE announced they were purchasing AAA just days after AEW announced they would be running a show out of Arena Mexico in June. Even fewer people believed it was a coincidence when an NXT/AAA show in Los Angeles and TripleMania Regia were both announced in June, with TripleMania the same week as the Arena Mexico show. Thus, no one will be shocked to learn that AEW announcer Tony Schiavone doesn't believe it's coincidence either.

On "What Happened When," both Schiavone and co-host Conrad Thompson seemed to take great humor in mocking the idea that these WWE/AAA events all happened to get announced as soon as AEW made their intentions in Mexico known.

"Wow, how about that?" Schiavone said. "Isn't that odd...It just happened. It's weird, it's just weird, those coincidences we have throughout the years in pro wrestling."

Still, Schiavone isn't going to let whatever WWE is doing affect AEW's first foray south of the border. While it remains to be fully confirmed, the event, titled "Grand Slam Mexico," seems poised to sell out CMLL's famous home base, with other AEW/CMLL/New Japan events that week also moving tickets at a strong pace. As such, it sets up a perfect atmosphere for Schiavone to be there, and take in a show at one of the few arenas he has yet to have been to in his storied career.

"With that in mind, I can't tell you how excited I am about being in Arena Mexico," Schiavone said. "It's like a bucket list for every wrestling fan."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "What Happened When" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription