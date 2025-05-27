Tony Khan Emphasizes Will Ospreay's Value To AEW In Wake Of Double Or Nothing Defeat

AEW's Tony Khan has lavished praise on Will Ospreay and highlighted his contribution to AEW in his short time in the promotion.

Following this past weekend's Double or Nothing pay-per-view, Khan stated in the presser that Ospreay is one of the most important signings in AEW's history.

"Will Ospreay has been absolutely fantastic in AEW," began Khan. "Will Ospreay has been one of the most important people ever to walk into AEW. I think when Will Ospreay came into AEW, going into 2024, it was one of the most important moves we could have possibly made. His arrival breathed new life into the company, and I can tell you, as we had injuries come up, anytime somebody needed to step up in 2024, Will Ospreay was that man, and in 2025, he's continued. For the past couple of years, he has been a workhorse."

The AEW CEO believes that "Hangman" Adam Page — who defeated Ospreay at Double or Nothing — deserves his flowers, but Ospreay, too, would've been a worthy winner of the Owen Hart Foundation Cup. Khan went on to praise Ospreay and the impact he has had on him and the promotion ever since he arrived in 2024.

"Every time I've had to lean on the man, he's been there. Every time the company needed to lean on Will Ospreay, he's been there. Time after time after time. He's been involved in some of the greatest matches and moments and memories ever in AEW's history. Even though Will Ospreay has not been here the entire six years, I can tell you, Will Ospreay is as important and as much a part of AEW as anybody, he's as much a valuable leader, as much as a valuable face of AEW. Will Ospreay is 'All Elite' as anybody," declared Khan.

He further added that he and AEW are fortunate to have the English star on their books, and is grateful for Ospreay and the run he has had in AEW so far.