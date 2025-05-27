WWE HOFer Eric Bischoff Praises John Cena Vs. R-Truth

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has pointed out everything that was great in the match between John Cena and R-Truth at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Cena and Truth faced off in a non-title singles match at the weekend's show, where the Undisputed WWE Champion got one over Truth by underhanded means. Bischoff, while analyzing the show on his "83 Weeks" podcast, explained why he thoroughly enjoyed the Cena-Truth match, particularly the pacing of the two veteran stars.

"I loved it. It was an absolutely perfect contrast to the pacing issues that I saw in the opening match," he said. "If footwork isn't right, nothing else will look right either. I watched John's footwork, it was flawless. The pace ... he didn't they didn't try to cram 10.75 pounds of action into a 10-pound bag. They put about 7 and a half pounds of action in that same bag, but they paced it differently and the crowd got into it differently."

Bischoff believes that the fans in the arena played a part in adding to the match — and the show as a whole. He then reserved some special praise for R-Truth, not just his performance in the match, but the character he has created.

"First of all, R-Truth is — how do you not love that character? There's nothing you can't possibly not enjoy watching him work. He's funny, he's credible, he's got great timing, he's got great comedic skills, he's fearless as a performer — and I'm talking about being in the character. And he's excellent at everything he does. He put on a great match. So did John. The pacing of that match was so good. The audience was into it," declared Bischoff.

Heading into the show, the WWE Hall of Famer had hoped that Truth would defeat Cena since it wasn't a title match, but later realized that the entire event was focused on advancing storylines.