WWE HOFer Eric Bischoff Thinks Former US Champ Is Like 'If AI Produced A Wrestler'

Former WCW executive Eric Bischoff has been amazed by Logan Paul's prowess over the last few years and was left astonished by Paul's performance at Saturday Night's Main Event.

At last weekend's Saturday Night's Main Event, Paul faced WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso in the main event of the show. While he came a cropper in his world title match, he seemed to have impressed many, including Bischoff, who praised him on his "83 Weeks" show.

"He blows my mind. I've said it a million times. I just can't wrap my head around Logan Paul," began Bischoff. "It's like AI produced him. It's like he's got some kind of AI chip in his head, and he's able to program it in such a way — or prompt it in such a way — that he can go out there and perform like he's been doing it since he was 5. I don't get it. He's so gifted."

The WWE Hall of Famer is astounded by how quickly Paul has gotten to grips with pro wrestling and now wonders what he can do next in the ring.

"My only question with him is — what do you do next? Can you get any better?" asked the Hall of Famer. "I would say nothing is impossible with him at this point. He just ... has anybody ever broken it? What does he have now, like 25 matches or some sh*t? Has anybody ever broken into the business and reached the level — and deservedly so? He's just earned it, and he's overdelivered when he got it."

Bischoff, while going on to praise the YouTuber even more, called him a "big Rey Mysterio," thanks to his agility and athleticism. This isn't the first time Bischoff has sung the praises of Paul, as he commended his ability way back in 2023, while also calling him a "money-making machine" for WWE.